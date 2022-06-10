HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With this weekend expected to be the hottest temperature of the season, local health experts are urging parents to keep their children cool and safe.

Pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir with Valley Baptist says the number one thing parents should do when letting their kids play outside keeps them hydrated and focus on what they are wearing.

“Have light [weight] clothes, and light color clothes and not any tight clothes and that helps dissipate heat,” said Dr. Zamir.

He says after every 20 minutes of children playing outside parents should give them a 10 minute water break or they are in danger of getting heat exhaustion which could lead to a heat stroke.

“Your body starts compensating itself by sweating and at one point you lose the water from your body and at that time your body temperature is higher. So you start to feel weak, you start feeling tachycardia and then you pass out,” said Dr. Zamir.

As for Physician Dr. Sujan Gogu for South Texas Health System he urges parents to take into account their child’s medical history when doing outside activities.

“You got to really know your kid, are they on stimulants, Ritalin, and Adderall,” said Dr. Gogu.

Both doctors say there are signs parents can look out for to keep their child from getting heat exhaustion, in which case Dr. Zamir says parents need to call the police immediately.

“They’re going to start getting tired and their head will start hurting, they’re getting dizzy and their heart pulse is getting faster,” said Dr. Zamir.

Dr. Zamir also recommends kids spend a lot of time indoors with air conditioning and if there is no air conditioning at their home, they can go to the mall or a library.

He adds if parents do let their children play outside the coolest part of the day is before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.