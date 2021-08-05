Hidalgo County officials to hold press conference on COVID-19, immigration

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez alongside health officials will be holding a press conference to give updates on COVID-19 and immigration.

Judge Cortez will be joined by Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña, Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, and Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live in this article.

The Latest

On Monday, Aug. 2, Hidalgo County signed a local disaster declaration due to the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases that may be among migrants seeking asylum.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is releasing an alarmingly substantial number of immigrants into the City of McAllen,” states the declaration.

The declaration also noted that nonprofit agencies and the city of McAllen are being overwhelmed by the increase in migrants seeking asylum. and can no longer provide the necessary care.

In an interview with ValleyCentral, Judge Cortez said that no one from the federal level has reached out to them.

“I haven’t heard a single word from the White House. I haven’t heard a single word from the federal government,” said Cortez.

McAllen City Mayor Javier Villalobos also issues a disaster declaration.

“We have a process through Catholic Charities 500 to 600 immigrants a day, all of sudden, we’re processing or getting 1,500 to even last night about 1,800 immigrants,” said Villalobos.

Wednesday, tents were put up by the city of McAllen to help give shelter to migrants as the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley reaches capacity.