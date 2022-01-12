Helping others helps yourself, re-examine the Golden Rule, says author

HOUSTON — The first book from author Thomas Fellows is entitled Forget Self-Help, Re-examining the Golden Rule. As the title says, it centers around the Golden Rule that Jesus talks about in the Gospel of Matthew 7:12, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

This is the only time that Jesus said for this sums up the long prophets in the entire Bible. Fellows makes the argument throughout the book that the Golden Rule is sort of lost in Christianity that empathy isn’t taught as much as holiness. In this book Fellows uses “To Kill A Mockingbird”, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”, Robert E. Lee, and Martin Luther King Jr. to make his points. In chapter 8 of his book, Pretended Patriotism, George Washington said to guard against the impostors of pretended patriotism.

Fellows mentions in his book that the best way to help yourself is to help others. In struggles with depression in the past, he has found that forgetting about your own problems and focusing on someone else’s problems is the best way to ultimately help yourself.

He mentions a time when talking to a woman from Birmingham, Alabama. They had we had gone out and she found out he suffered from bipolar disorder. She told Fellows that it was a big deal for her and said it was a deal-breaker for her. She could not date someone who is bipolar.

“For people listening to this or reading the book, if you’ve been discriminated for something you can’t change, like the color of your skin, sexual orientation or, you know, anything that you’re sick with. I understand I get what you’re going through, but you just have to push on and keep on doing what you’re doing and know that at the end of the day if that person charges you for something that you can’t control, they don’t deserve to be in your life in the first place. The best way to help yourself is to help others if you try to make yourself happy,” said Fellows.

