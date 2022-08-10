HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender.

Ramiro Vasquez, 52, is wanted on charges of sex offender failure to comply, life/annual, a post by the HCSO stated.

Vasquez is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a weight of 220 pounds. He is said to have black hair with brown eyes. His last known location was Edinburg, Texas.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477. Calls will remain anonymous, the post stated.