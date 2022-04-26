DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released new details in the death investigation of a man.

On April 22, authorities responded to the 1400 block of business 83, in rural Donna.; At the scene, they found the body of a man with apparent wounds on his back.

At the time, authorities believed that a form of struggle had taken place.

HCSO said an autopsy, performed on April 25, revealed that the wounds were superficial and found no signs of foul play.

Officials determined the death to be accidental.