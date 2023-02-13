HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen softball eyes a playoff birth for the first time in six years ahead of the 2023 season.

The Cardinals finished fifth in District 32-6A last year, going 21-10 overall (8-6 in district play).

Kevin Ledesma now enters his second season as head coach. A big focus for Ledesma includes bringing a new culture and feel surrounding the Cardinal softball program.

Lots of younger faces on the diamond for Harlingen this season, but senior leadership has brought more unity and trust to the team.

“Those girls have really taken the underclassmen under their wings,” said Ledesma. “There’s about four freshmen that we brought up and a couple sophomores. They’re just really buying in to what we’re doing, and the chemistry is really great.”

The Cardinals know team chemistry and trust are two key components to a successful season on the diamond.

They know it’s the time off the field that’s as important as the time on it.

“It’s very important,” said Lilly Rocha, senior third baseman. “That’s where it all really starts. Team nights, getting together and going to the movies, you know, whatever it has to take.”

“Working together and trusting each other and trusting, like when you’re pitching, to trust your defense,” said Madison Vargas, senior pitcher.

Harlingen opens up its regular season at home against Mission this Tuesday.