HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation began Friday regarding an alleged online threat, Harlingen Consolidate Independent School District officials said.

District officials said they were informed of an “alleged threat online regarding Vernon Middle School World Languages Academy.” The district said the situation is being investigated but that it does not appear to be a credible threat.

“HCISD urges all parents to talk to their children about the serious nature and lasting consequences of making threats against our schools and the community,” the district said in a statement.

As a precaution, there will be increased law enforcement presence on campus, officials said.

Earlier Friday morning, a student from Cano Freshman Academy was arrested in connection to a separate school threat.