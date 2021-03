Photo: Sal Castro, ValleyCentral.com

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Throughout the year South Padre Island’s Sandcastle Trails presents different sand sculptures throughout the city, take a look at what they looked like today:

The different sculptures are each made by hand by different artists.

The sandy pieces o art can be found at Sea Turtle, Inc, Suicide Charly, Kelly’s Irish Pub, Friends of Animal Rescue, and all over!