MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and found two former Top Performers needed a revisit after years of “Keeping it Clean.” However, one had fallen from the mountain.

CBS 4’s new Food 4 Thought host, Derick Garcia, obtained troubling health inspection reports from Taco Fiesta.

In April 2013 they were awarded a Top Performer sticker. However, in June 2022, the restaurant had issues with flies, roaches, no thermometers, and a kitchen floor that has missing or broken tiles.

The manager on duty gave Garcia a hairnet to let the Food Patrol into the kitchen to show the corrections but had second thoughts once she saw the cameras were recording.

On the other side of town, Chef Larry Delgado and his wife Jessica have earned another sticker in their network of restaurants.









In December 2014, the dynamic duo earned Top Performer stickers at ‘house. wine. & bistro’ in McAllen. The sticker surprise was an emotional moment for Chef Delgado who admitted the pandemic took a toll on his passion.

“It’s incredible,” Delgado said. “You know, I mean, anytime somebody recognizes our work and validates what we do on a day-to-day and what our team does, and you know, it feels great.”

