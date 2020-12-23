Local health officials explain what extra doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials mean

CAMERON/HIDALGO County, Texas (KVEO) — After a local leader stated receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a “surplus” of doses, many asked how a surplus was possible and what it meant.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now being distributed to frontline workers in the RGV, in accordance with Texas’ plan to distribute the vaccine.

KVEO spoke with local doctors to explain how many doses there are and how there would be some leftover.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo explained how many doses the Pfizer vaccine contains.

“In the Pfizer Vaccine, which is the one that’s been going out right now, each vial is supposed to contain five doses but there’s actually six in there and there’s a little extra just in case,” said Dr. Castillo.

Doctors say, although there is a plan in place to distribute the right amount of doses, it would be hard to plan for would be how many would be leftover.

“It’s variable in other words. In one day you might have extra and the next day you might not but the extra doesn’t carry over day to day, it’s that day you had extra and you could have never anticipated it,” said Dr. Castillo.

Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez says how then a “surplus” of the vaccine could happen.

“The question is if you have only 6,000 employees at an institution and only 4,000 want to get it for whatever reason, then you have 2,000 leftover, so what they do is say ‘okay what is the risk stratification’ and that’s when they open it up,” said Dr. Melendez.

Both doctors say it is important to use the vaccine doses and to try not to dispose of them.

“UTRGV has already vaccinated their staff, medical students and residents and they have leftover, I think theirs is moving to their first responders, etc., DHR is another example,” said Dr. Melendez.

The Texas Tribune published an image showing Senator Eddie Lucio receiving the vaccine.

In a Starr County Texas press conference, Dr. Falcon and Judge Eloy Vera, spoke on the controversy surrounding the photo.

“So unless we run out of medications, I mean immunizations. I urge all of our local providers to follow the recommendations as much as possible but sometimes we’re going to have to bend those rules a little bit,” said Dr. Falcon.

Both doctors also say political leaders could receive the vaccine not based on their title but their health background.

“Political leaders aren’t in that category list unless they do have those health issues, maybe they’re in 1B you know based on age, based on their own chronic medical problems,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Melendez says one of the theories as to why some political leaders are receiving the vaccine would be to lead by example.

“Well your constituents or the people that follow you, would be more likely to do as you do or do as you say so reason would indicate they would be more likely to do as you do than do as you say,” said Dr. Melendez.

Wednesday, it was announced that Pfizer would provide an additional 100 million doses of its COVDI-19 vaccines to the U.S.