Epilepsy certification can help save lives

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — In the state of Texas, there are about 290,000 epilepsy cases. Yet, many are unaware of the disorder.

Mary Saldivar, Epilepsy Foundation’s Central and South Texas Manager, said it is common for people to not know.

According to Saldivar, one in 26 people could get Epilepsy. Realizing the importance of the disorder inspired her to educate herself and help others.

“I honestly didn’t know what Epilepsy was, I really thought it was, you know, the seizures you see in the movies,” she said.

Saldivar said knowing how to save lives is important, which is why she encourages everyone to get certified.

“One in 10 people will have a seizure, so like even though this person may not have epilepsy, there’s a lot of other disorders that can cause someone to have a seizure,” she said.

Within the organization, certifications and Zoom trainings have been taking place.

The virtual method has made it easier for people to get certified during the pandemic.

According to Saldivar, the Epilepsy First Aid Certification is good for two years and is similar to the process of getting a CPR certification.

For more information about the certification, reach out to The Epilepsy Foundation.