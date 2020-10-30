Elsa police department remembers fallen officer

Elsa, Texas (KVEO)—The Elsa Police Department is remembering one of their fallen.

Chief Jesus Rozalez, Jr. was killed 38 years ago in the line of duty. Chief Rozalez was responding to a disturbance call, in which a man was refusing to get out of another man’s truck.

Source: Elsa Police Department

The suspect opened fire when Chief Rosalez asked him to exit the truck.

The chief was able to return fire and killed the suspect. The suspect was carrying $10,000 in cash and was wanted in Mexico for the murder of a Mexican federal officer.

Chief Rosalez was 38-years-old at the time of his death and had served the citizens of Elsa for 7 years.