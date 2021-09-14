Edinburg to host Employ RGV Fall Job Fair

EDINBURG, Texas — The city of Edinburg will host the Employ RGV Fall Job Fair on Oct. 8. at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The city said prior to the job fair, employability workshops such as Resume Writing and Interview Skills will be held at the Sekula Memorial Library on Oct. 5 and 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Employers from around the RGV such as South Texas College, Workforce Solutions, and the City of Edinburg Library & Cultural Arts will be in attendance.

The Employ RGV Fall Job Fair will take place at the Bert Ogden Arena on Friday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The city added that this will be a COVID S.A.F.E. Event and masks are highly encouraged.

For employers and participation details, contact Robert Mora at 956-467-9814.