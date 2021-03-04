Edinburg asks residents to wear facial coverings and social distance despite governor’s lifted mask mandate

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg officials are still planning to implement safety protocols held in place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic despite Governor Greg Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate.

According to a release, city officials are reviewing the order from Abbott and will wait for further guidance from state leaders before moving forward.

The mandate from Governor Abbott goes into effect on Wednesday, March 10.

“We ask that our citizens continue to practice social distancing and wear their facial coverings when attending City events,” said Richard Molina, Edinburg mayor.

Ron Garza, Edinburg city manager, stated that no businesses have come forth to state that they will remove mask requirements in their place of work when Abbott’s order goes into effect on March 10.

“Just because we’re in this period now of no specific and expressed government regulation doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue those practices. In a lot of ways, it is not only personal responsibility, but it is also community consideration,” Omar Ochoa, Edinburg city attorney stated.