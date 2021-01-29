District battle of birds, Friday night basketball scores

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – A battle at the top of District 32-6A took place in boys basketball Friday night with the Los Fresnos Falcons visiting the Harlingen Cardinals. The Falcons looking for a crucial win, currently tied for first place in district play after being upset by Weslaco last week.

It was a trade of 2-pointers after tip, with Harlingen and Los Fresnos taking advantage of opportunities early. The first quarter ended with the Falcons holding a slim lead, but the Cardinals came to play in the second quarter – heading into halftime with a two-point lead, and all the momentum.

Harlingen kept up the pace in the third – closing it out with an eight-point lead, and one period away from an upset.

Los Fresnos fired back, but in a back-and-forth fourth quarter the Cardinals managed to edge out the Falcons 62-60.

Here’s a look at other Friday night high school girls and boys basketball scores from around the Rio Grande Valley.

Girls basketball:

District 30-5A: Rio Grande City 50 Roma 40,

District 31-5A: McAllen High 42 Valley View 28,

District 32-4A: Rio Hondo 76 Port Isabel 37,

District 32-6A: Harlingen South 50 Brownsville Rivera 38, Harlingen 74 Los Fresnos 22,

District 32-5A: Brownsville Veterans Memorial 48 Donna 36, Edcouch-Elsa 39 Brownsville Lopez 29,

Boys basketball:

District 31-5A: Sharyland Pioneer 57 Sharyland 56, McAllen High 82 Valley View ==

District 31-6A: Edinburg North 57 PSJA High 36, PSJA North 59 Economedes 52

District 32-6A: Donna North 59 San Benito 44,