Despite outside distractions, Catholic Charities determined to continue helping migrants

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley are well known for helping the community, and their work speaks for itself in the Rio Grande Valley. Organization leaders say their work has been misinterpreted by some.

The Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley had a run-in with right-wing commentator Alex Jones last week.

The video showed Jones and his Infowars crew stopping a vehicle in front of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in the city of McAllen and claiming that the driver was “smuggling children.”

Sister Norma Pimentel, the director of the organization, said it was unfortunate people were spreading misinformation.

“It’s something that we don’t need to justify. It’s something that has been open to everybody and anybody who wants to be part of it, we’ve always invited them to come to join and be part of this response,” said Pimentel.

The Catholic Charities of the RGV website lists part of their mission as assisting the poor and most vulnerable population of the community.

What they’re doing is the same as what was taught by the founder of the Catholic Church so long ago.

“Helping a human person,” said Pimentel. “Responding to them, caring for them. Making them feel that they have the right to feel with dignity and respect as any of us do.”

According to Pimentel, the organization has helped thousands of migrants since the first initial surge of migrants back in 2014. As such, they require donations.

The primary thing they’re looking for are things that could help a person feel more comfortable after a potentially thousands of miles journey.

“Basic things of hygiene, just cleaning yourself. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, comb, milk for the baby, bottle, wipes to clean their child,” said Pimentel.

Other donations would also be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at their Respite Center at 111 S 15th St in McAllen.

In recent weeks, the border has seen several congressional delegations come to visit. Sister Norma said the situation on the border isn’t a political issue, it’s a people issue. She invites everyone to go and experience it first hand.

“Get that close contact of understanding and seeing a parent that desperately flees a situation in their country to try and find safety and space where they’re okay,” she said.