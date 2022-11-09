HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas voters supported Democratic Party candidates Tuesday in at least two state senate races — but the third came down to the wire as counting continued into Wednesday.

Democrat incumbents Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Sen. Judith Zaffirini both took a majority of votes in their races, securing re-elections. The close race, however, came in the matchup between Democrat Morgan Lamantia and Republican Adam Hinojosa for the state senator, district 15 race.

Although the AP called the state senate district 20 race for Hinojosa and the district 21 race for Zaffirini on Tuesday, the AP had yet to make any projection about the Lamantia and Hinojosa showdown for district 27 as of 1:52 a.m. Wednesday.