Defense figures to be focus as Cowboys miss playoffs again

Watch Silver Star Interactive in the live stream above at 3:00 p.m. Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola will talk about the future of the Cowboys and answer your questions live.

DALLAS, Tex.– The offense for the Dallas Cowboys is just waiting for several important players to return going into coach Mike McCarthy’s second season.

The defense is another story. The future of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan is the first issue after the Cowboys gave up a franchise-record 473 points and finished 31st in the NFL in run defense.

Dallas kept slim playoff hopes alive late in the season with three straight wins after falling to 3-9.

The Cowboys were eliminated with a loss to the New York Giants before Washington made that defeat moot by beating Philadelphia to win the NFC East.

