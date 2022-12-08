HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are tamales the best thing to unwrap this December?

That’s debatable. But what’s not up for argument is that the Rio Grande Valley is home to the best tamales in Texas. The traditional winter favorite, wrapped in corn husks and sold by the dozens, are versatile with fillings that run the gamut from pork, chicken, beans, cheese, rajas, cream cheese and more.

There are variations that include traditional, banana-leaf wrapped, vegan, or whatever the imagination can devise in the kitchen.

So, of course, we want to know: Who has the absolute best tamales in the Valley?

We are preparing for the Best of RGV: Tamales Edition, and you can help decide the champions as we will highlight three businesses who viewers tell us about. To have a voice, vote for your favorite tamale maker on our Facebook page by naming and tagging your favorite place to get tamales.

Restaurants and businesses with the most mentions will be featured in NBC 23’s upcoming “Best of RGV” segment.