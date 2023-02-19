MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The De La Garza sisters bring home hardware for McAllen Memorial Wrestling after a successful state meet.

Senior Serenity De La Garza entered the state meet as champion from last year in the 138 lb. weight class.

She ended her high school wrestling career with another state championship, finishing off her undefeated season. Including last year’s first-place finish, De La Garza went 72-0 her final two seasons.

Serenity is also the only Valley girls wrestler in history to go back-to-back at the state meet.

“I pushed through it because I did it last year,” said Serenity De La Garza. “I was like ‘I can do it again,’ and I did. I was exhausted afterwards, but it was the last time I could do it, so I was like ‘let’s just finish this and then go home.’

Her twin sister, Eternity De La Garza, also stood on the podium in the 165 lb. weight class. Eternity entered the state meet with high hopes after a second-place finish last year.

While it was not the outcome De La Garza wanted, she still finished fourth. De La Garza said “the weight class was much tougher than last year with a lot of good athletes on the mat.”

Nevertheless, seeing Serenity repeat as champion helped Eternity overcome her feelings of finishing fourth.

“I still kept my head up because my sister was still going for first,” said Eternity De La Garza. “She had to take care of her title. It made me feel better about what I did. I still went and did what I did, and she did great, and that’s what really helped me.”