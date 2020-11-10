Daughter of Misson officer that died of COVID-19 escorted on first day of in-person class

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with the Mission Police Department escorted the daughter of one of their officers that lost the battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Madeline Cabrera, 12, lost her father Jorge Cabrera, a 12-year-old veteran with the department in August.

“She was actually very excited. She had a lot of anxiety but this morning she was very excited,” said Madeline’s mother, Amy Cabrera.

Dozens of officers were also alongside her as she walked into class. Police say the 12-year-old had no idea about the plans to surprise her.

