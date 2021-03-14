Critical Fire Weather on the way for Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — If you are wondering where the rain has been, you are not the only one. The Rio Grande Valley has been diving deep into the red since this past Fall, with now moderate to exceptional drought across the Valley. The drought, in combination to super cured dry and dead fuel from the hard freeze during the Texas Winter Storm last month, has led to several wildfires over the last week. Including 124 acre La Pierta fire in Starr County over the weekend and two fires in Hidalgo County last week, Las Canas Fire (140 acres) and Jara Chinas Fire (259 acres). Those fires were driven by the 30 to 40 mph winds that most of the Valley experienced.

This coming Wednesday, weather conditions will be primed for critical fire weather conditions. The combination of very dry fuels, extremely low relative humidity, air temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, and gusty north winds has the potential to lead to explosive, erratic wildfires. The National Weather Services says that a Fire Weather Watch will likely be put in place for both Wednesday afternoon and possibly Thursday.

Let’s break down the timeline, a frontal boundary will arrive Wednesday morning. Ahead of the front, the Valley will see muggy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. As the front moves through the Valley, there will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles, but majority of rain chances will stay well north.





After the front moves through, the skies clear to full sunshine and humidity will crash, leaving behind very dry air. Dew points will likely fall as much as 50 degrees, checking off another major ingredient for fire weather.

While a “cold” front will be responsible for the much drier air, temperatures will be anything but cold. This is due to down sloping winds off of higher terrain in northeast Mexico. This heat spike will increase fuel temperatures of very dry fuel, leading to the fuel being more susceptible to catch if exposed to flame or spark… Another major box checked. Winds will be gusty at times with sustained winds out of the north at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph. Those winds can lead to rapid growth and spread if a wildfire were to start.

When fire weather conditions are in place, there a few things that you can do to reduce the risk of wildfires within our community:

1. Keep vehicles off dry grass – your catalytic converter gets hot and can spark a fire

2. Do not use mowers on weeds or dry grass – if you hit a rock it can create a spark

3. Avoid open flames – PLEASE use common sense

4. Properly discard cigarettes – PLEASE don’t toss cigarettes out of your car window

5. Obey burn bans – currently Willacy, Starr, Zapata, and Jim Hogg Counties have burn bans in place