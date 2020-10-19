Cover 4 Scores and Highlights – Week 1

Harlingen (KVEO) – Week one is a wrap for high school football in the valley, scores and highlights from all the games can be found here. Have a recommendation for CBS 4 Athlete of the Week, or Play of the Week? Email KVEO-Sports@nexstar.tv!
TAAPS: Austin Saint Michael’s 42, Brownsville Saint Joseph Academy, 18
District 16-4A D1
La Feria 45, Grulla 13
Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0
District 16-3A D1
Lyford 64, Saint Gertrudis 6
Non-District play
Sharyland Pioneer 49, Nikki Rowe 28
Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13
Other scores:
Zapata 31, Rio Grade City 20