Cover 4 Scores and Highlights – Week 1

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen (KVEO) – Week one is a wrap for high school football in the valley, scores and highlights from all the games can be found here. Have a recommendation for CBS 4 Athlete of the Week, or Play of the Week? Email KVEO-Sports@nexstar.tv!

TAAPS: Austin Saint Michael’s 42, Brownsville Saint Joseph Academy, 18

District 16-4A D1

La Feria 45, Grulla 13

Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0

District 16-3A D1

Lyford 64, Saint Gertrudis 6

Non-District play

Sharyland Pioneer 49, Nikki Rowe 28

Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13

Other scores:

Zapata 31, Rio Grade City 20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link