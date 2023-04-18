EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Valley coaching legend Robert Capello has created ‘buzz’ with his new memoir detailing his life story.

Capello coached for more than 50 years across the state of Texas. Once the pandemic hit, Robert needed something to do.

His wife recommended writing a book.

“We couldn’t go anywhere,” said Robert Capello, Rio Grande Valley coaching legend. “My wife said, hey, you need to get busy. Otherwise, you’re going to go crazy. Start an outline and just fill in.”

Once he began, Capello could not stop writing. The book, ‘A Migrant Miracle: from the cotton fields to the athletic fields,’ goes into detail about Capello’s life.

Capello faced hardships early on that set him up for success in the future.

“My mom taught us how to work hard, and that’s my whole story,” said Capello. “My whole story is very simple: work hard, good things will happen to you.”

Robert used hard work in his coaching philosophies on the hardwood. Capello’s calling was coaching, a dream he never wanted to give up.

Capello goes into detail about the many instances he could have given up coaching. Despite every opportunity, he refused to give up his passion.

“All I want to do in my life is coach,” said Capello. “I coached for over 50 years, and I still have a lot of coaching in my blood.”

Capello is the all-time winningest Hispanic coach in the country. He surpassed 1,000 career wins. Capello’s 1990-91 Edcouch-Elsa team also set the national record for most three-pointers in a season en route to a 31-win season.

He was inducted into the RGV Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He has been inducted into four other halls of fame.

Capello’s story includes meet-ups with coaching legends, such as Bob Knight and John Wooden.

This book was a good way for Capello to share his story with the community, and he’s already receiving positive feedback from readers.

“People have told me coach, I started reading the book, and then I couldn’t put it down,” said Capello.

You can find Capello’s book on sale now on Amazon.