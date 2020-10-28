City of Mission announces ordinance to deter illegal dumping

MISSION, Texas — The Mission City Council announced it has increased fines up to $4,000 for individuals found illegally dumping trash and other waste.

Under city ordinance No. 4964 the increased fines are part of a citywide cleanup effort. It is focused on removing trash and debris from neighborhood hotspots in the city.

The city’s municipal code authorizes enforcement officials to issue administrative citations for violations. They range from a warning and fines up to $4000, and penalties can be issued multiple times for new or ongoing prior violations at the same property, said the news release.

Source: City of Mission

“Our code enforcement officers are out in full force,” Planning Director Susie de Luna said. “By taking a more aggressive approach to eliminate illegal dumping in Mission neighborhoods and right-of-ways, this will support our efforts to keep our streets clean of unsightly debris.”

The city said in addition to increased fines, code enforcement officers have teamed up with the Mission Police Department to step up patrols around known hotspots for illegal dumping.

Cameras have been installed at several hotspots to help catch violators and are evaluating other locations, said the city.

To report illegal dumping call 956-581-8477.