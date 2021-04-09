City of McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic, ‘no registration required’

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

This clinic is no longer available .

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of McAllen will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with limited doses, on Friday, April 9, 2021.

According to a release, the city will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the McAllen Convention Center, located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

City officials state no registration is required.

This vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older.

A social media post published at 10:28 a.m. states the doses are available “right now.”

Below are entrance guidelines stated in the release: