City of Edinburg to build new skate park

Screen capture of the Bicentennial Skate Park in Edinburg via City Facebook Page.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The City of Edinburg announced, Monday, they have approved the development of a new skate park.

Residents in Edinburg will soon have another safe place to skate. The city announced through its Facebook page that South Park will be home to a new 24-25,000 square foot skate park facility.

The new skate park will be located near the city Parks and Recreation building and Municipal Pool.

The park will have beginner, intermediate and advanced level sections.

Mayor Richard Molina says the new skate park is long overdue.

“I’m glad that we were finally able to approve this, get the ball rolling so that our staff can work on this very, very quickly,” said Molina in a Facebook video.

Currently, the only skate park available in the city is located at Bicentennial Park and was built roughly 20 years ago.