BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Brownsville City Commission approved a public-private partnership for the construction of a citywide fiber network.

According to a media release from the City of Brownsville, the network includes a 93-mile “middle mile backbone” with design to last mile fiber and will connect with 32 institutions, including city facilities, police, fire, EMS and public parks.

The city will use $19.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for funding of the approved network.

“Making broadband accessible and affordable for our citizens has been a priority of mine since the day I was elected,” said Mayor Trey Mendez in the release. “Brownsville was considered one of the least connected communities in the United States in 2018 and 2019, and after more than two years of planning and work, we are about to change that. The middle and last mile infrastructure will enhance our community’s quality of life and create new opportunities for economic development. I look forward to seeing this project propel Brownsville into the future.”