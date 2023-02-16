HOUSTON — Because ChatGPT has gained steam in the media for its dazzling ability to perform humanlike tasks, ValleyCentral spoke with author Thomas Fellows to gather his insight on how ChatGPT and AI, in general, would affect the workforce in the next five years.

Fellows has not only studied the different types of thinking with his education reform in the last 15 months, but he has also worked in several software jobs where the main objective was to automate tasks that were normally done by humans.

Fellows was asked if the workforce will look different in the next five years.

“Jobs will look completely different even in the next five years. Artificial Intelligence or AI, will disrupt the workforce more than the internet did 25 years ago,” said Fellows. “Whereas people worked alongside the internet to make them more productive, AI will literally eliminate jobs because AI is so good at convergent thinking. What’s scary is that AI is starting to be able to think somewhat divergently, which is a testament to how impressive the technology has gotten. In his wildest dreams, I don’t think Alan Turing, the father of AI, would have thought it was capable of what Chat GPT is doing today.”

FILE – In this March 19, 2015, file photo, a page from the notebook of British mathematician and pioneer in computer science Alan Turing, the World War II code-breaking genius, is displayed in front of his portrait during an auction preview in Hong Kong. The 56-page manuscript, containing Turing’s complex mathematical and computer science notations, is being sold by Bonhams in New York on Monday, April 13. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

According to Fellows, convergent thinking is doing a physics problem, a calculus problem, learning a foreign language, or doing a close reading of a novel. It means that there is one solution to the problem. Divergent thinking, however, involves creativity. It means that there can be multiple solutions to the problem. Fellows said that a way to measure how divergent of a thinker someone is is to ask them how many uses a tin can has.

What jobs will AI replace?

“Although Turing was the father of AI, 300 years before him, René Descartes said, “How many different automata or moving machines could be made by the industry of man… For we can easily understand a machine’s being constituted so that it can utter words, and even emit some responses to action on it of a corporeal kind, which brings about a change in its organs; for instance, if touched in a particular part it may ask what we wish to say to it; if in another part it may exclaim that it is being hurt, and so on. But it never happens that it arranges its speech in various ways, in order to reply appropriately to everything that may be said in its presence, as even the lowest type of man can do.”

The most interesting part of this quote is when he said “as even the lowest type of man can do.” What’s ironic is that in my undergraduate business program in college, finance and accounting were considered the most prestigious majors. According to a recent Business Insider article entitled “ChatGPT may be coming for our jobs. Here are the 10 roles that AI is most likely to replace,” they listed finance and accounting jobs as jobs that could be replaced by AI.

Fellows said this is exactly what Descartes was referring to when he said ‘even the lowest type of man can do.’ These jobs require strictly convergent thinking. Even before AI came along, if you were an investment banker and were just good at math, but didn’t have the personality, charisma, people skills, and practical intelligence to sell, there was always going to be a cap on what you could earn. Soon, those jobs will be completely eliminated.”

When asked about his experience in software sales and whether B2B software would replace jobs, Fellows said, “it depends on what the software does. Something like ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system or CRM (customer relationship manager) system won’t necessarily replace jobs. Those work alongside with the worker and make the worker more productive. But when you’re automating tasks that were normally done by humans, which is what I did at a company in 2014, those will absolutely take away jobs. If you’re just an “order taker” salesperson, your job could easily be taken by AI in the next few years, but if you’re an outbound salesperson, your job will never be taken away. In general, the people who work on transactional deals vs. consultative deals will have a greater likelihood of their jobs being taken away. Transactional deals are smaller and have a shorter sales cycle and are normally more about price, whereas consultative deals are larger and place more of a premium on value.”

Fellows is working on the largest scale education reform in 200 years, and it is interesting to get his opinion on how schools should address ChatGPT and other AI tools like it.

He referred to Dave Clark at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who said in a recent interview, “Some public school districts concerned about artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT and cheating: within seconds, the free tool can write an essay, construct computer code, even compose cover letters based on whatever prompt it’s given”: “I think in the longer term, the trick is going to be to figure out how do we work with this tool rather than trying to say we’re just going to outlaw it and pretend it doesn’t exist because after students leave the institution, this is going to be part of their workplace.”

What is the scariest thing about AI?

“The scariest thing about AI is that it is starting to think divergently and have practical intelligence. Before, a computer could not do this,” said Fellows. “What AI is is a set of algorithms. An algorithm can be defined as a finite sequence of rigorous instructions, typically used to solve a class of specific problems or to perform a computation. Algorithms are used as specifications for performing calculations and data processing. More advanced algorithms can use conditionals to divert the code execution through various routes (referred to as automated decision making) and deduce valid inferences (referred to as automated reasoning), achieving automation eventually.”

Fellows added that what we are seeing with ChatGPT is a much more advanced algorithm that uses conditionals much more freely than before. This is why people like Elon Musk say that AI is more concerning than the threat of nuclear weapons.

Will the recent emergence of AI have the same impact that the industrial revolution had?

Fellows says yes, but is not sure the labor market will recover the way it did with the industrial revolution. According to a recent Global AI Survey by Morning Consult, which was commissioned by IBM, 34% of businesses in America, Europe, and China have already adopted AI. Furthermore, in a 2020 article in Forbes article entitled “How AI is Driving The New Industrial Revolution,” Rob Thomas writes that,

“That number far exceeds estimates from market watchers last year, which put adoption rates in the low teens. And the examples of AI at work in the business world are vast and varied. For example, a major European bank was able to reduce costs while enhancing productivity at its customer call center with an AI-powered virtual assistant. A healthcare provider in the Midwest used AI to create a program that could help it better predict which patients were most likely to develop sepsis.”

Paraphrasing Fellows, but the crazy thing about the recent AI we are seeing it mirrors the Industrial Revolution. Several years ago in that the most prominent drivers of the Industrial Revolution—language, automation, and trust—are in this recent transformation with AI. With the Industrial Revolution, before factories, most jobs were performed by hand. Factories and technological advancement made work much more doable. Initially, there were many lost jobs, but it soon created jobs that didn’t previously exist. With AI, it will take away jobs permanently, said Fellows.