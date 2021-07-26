CDC warns doctors to watch out for seasonal respiratory illness

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The CDC warned doctors to be on the lookout for early cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It’s a respiratory illness that mainly affects kids and is seen predominantly in the winter.

RSV isn’t as common as the flu is, but it still infects hundreds of thousands every year.

“It’s the most common lower-respiratory virus and pretty much by age five, pretty much everybody has had it,” said Dr. James Castillo, the Cameron County health authority.

This year doctors are seeing the disease earlier than usual.

The symptoms of RSV are similar to the cold and flu:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

They last for one to two weeks and are usually mild, but occasionally they can become serious.

“A lot of these cases go undiagnosed,” said Castillo. Because of that, the real number of cases each year is unknown.

“To make the diagnosis, you have to have a good reason to do it, and so a lot of it is when kids are sick enough to be hospitalized,” said Castillo.

Castillo said the increase in out-of-season diagnoses isn’t a coincidence.

“We have this whole ‘COVID generation’,” explained Castillo. “Basically of babies born in quarantine; not going out, not going in public, not seeing family. Now they’re probably all getting exposed at the same time.”

RSV isn’t the only cold-weather disease seeing a surge of cases in a post-mask Texas. Healthcare workers have also seen an unusually high number of flu cases this summer.

Weakened immune systems are something people will have to be aware of once the pandemic ends.