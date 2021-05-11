CBP arrests 24 migrants discovered in train

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol arrested 24 migrants in a train grain hopper in Robstown.

Monday morning, agents located at the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station conducted a train check. During the check, they discovered several individuals inside the grain hopper.

One of the individuals received medical attention for an injury to his chin he received while entering the train. The other passengers were all in good health. Border patrol has taken the individuals into custody.







Additionally, RGV agents, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments arrested 63 individuals from seven attempted smuggling operations.

The migrants were discovered from various smuggling attempts including stash houses, vehicle pursuits, and smuggling cases at Border Patrol checkpoints.

