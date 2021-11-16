Cameron County to host rabies clinic Thursday

HARLINGE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County will be hosting a rabies clinic on Thursday, November 18.

For $14, residents will be able to vaccinate their pets against rabies and register them with the county. Additional vaccinations will be offered.

The clinic will take place at the Cameron County Animal Shelter, 26981 FM 510, San Benito, Texas, and will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Residents must stay in their vehicle with pets and masks are required.

For more information you can call 956-247-3599.