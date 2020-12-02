Cameron County extends health emergency, local disaster declaration

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County officials have amended the Emergency Management Order to extend limits on gatherings and the disaster declaration until Jan. 5, 2021.

The Ninth Amended Emergency Management Order Including Limitations on Gatherings continues the local disaster declaration and public health emergency in the county.

The order requires all residents and visitors 10 years and older to use a facial covering, requires businesses to comply with orders issued by the state, bars and similar establishments can only operate at 50% and must close by 11 p.m.

Public schools must continue to follow guidelines issued my state education and health officials.

The order also limits social gatherings to no more than 10 individuals, unless authorized by a city mayor or the County Judge.

For more information visit the Cameron County website, or call the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650.