BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line.

The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway 77 behind AT&T and McDonald’s.

Traffic will be detoured until the repair work is completed. The end date of the road closure has not yet been determined by BPUB.

To learn more about road closures, residents may visit https://www.brownsville-pub.com/ or call (956) 983-6100 for questions and concerns.