BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested on several drug-related charges and evading arrest with a vehicle and on foot.

Noe Cuevas, 40, was arrested by Brownsville police on Jan. 30, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

A Brownsville patrol officer in the area of E. Madison Street and E. 1st Street noticed a gray Grand Marquis that failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle then disregarded a second stop sign on E. Jefferson Street.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle sped up, attempting to avoid the officer by turning on several streets and speeding up, the post stated.

Once the vehicle stopped, the man got out and fled on foot.

After a short chase, Cuevas placed in handcuffs. The officer then located crack cocaine and marijuana in his pockets.

Cuevas was taken to the Brownsville City Jail where several debit cards and Texas Identification cards that did not belong to him were found inside his wallet.

It was discovered that he also had four outstanding warrants from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Cuevas was arraigned on Jan. 30 on the following charges: