BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man who allegedly drove off with a woman’s car, police said.

Orien Garcia, 17, was taken into custody on Dec. 2 on charges of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information obtained from police by ValleyCentral.

The charges stem from events that unfolded Nov. 19, when at approximately 4 a.m. Garcia and his friends had asked for a ride from a woman and her friends at a party, police said. The woman had agreed and provided a ride to Garcia, his companions and her friends, according to police.

The woman drove to an area off the west side of Brownsville. The woman and the friends exited the vehicle at one point, and upon their return Garcia was in the driver’s seat, police stated.

Garcia then pointed the gun at the woman and her friends and drove off with her car, police said.

The Brownsville PD Fugitive Task Force, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, located Garcia at the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue, police said.

Garcia was arrested and taken to Brownsville City Jail. His arraignment was held on Dec. 3.

He has a total bond of $400,000 for the charges.