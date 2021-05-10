Border Patrol encounters 91 migrants in human smuggling attempt

EDINBURG, Texas — On Friday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, with assistance from the Donna Police Department, apprehended four migrants from two hotel rooms being used to harbor noncitizens in Donna, Texas.

According to the agency’s news release, the noncitizens were taken into Border Patrol custody.

That afternoon, RGV agents, with assistance from the Rio Grande City Police Department, apprehended 34 migrants from an apartment being used to harbor the noncitizens in Rio Grande City, Texas.

The migrants are nationals from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Ecuador.

Border Patro said no caretaker was identified at the location and all migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

On Friday evening, the agents, with assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended 32 migrants from a residence being used to harbor noncitizens in Garceno, Texas.

The migrants were identified as nationals from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico. No caretaker was identified at the location. All migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.

On Saturday afternoon, Roma Police Department officers encountered numerous subjects inside a residence in Roma, Texas. Roma PD officers requested Rio Grande City Border Patrol assistance to conduct an immigration inspection on the subjects.

Agents responded and after a brief field interview, determined that the 21 subjects were undocumented noncitizens from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Brazil, said the Border Patrol.

Within the group were two noncitizen unaccompanied children. All the migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.