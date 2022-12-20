HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local blood banks and hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing a shortage of blood this holiday season.

Vitalant’s recruitment manager, Ali Arredondo, says they need 300 people to donate a pint of blood daily to support hospitals in the area, but will only get 30 to 70 people during the month of December.

Arredondo says 70% of the community is eligible to donate blood but only 3% do, and due to sicknesses and traveling that percentage decreases around the holidays.

All types of blood are in short supply, but O negative is critically lacking at the moment, officials said. This blood type is critical for emergencies and surgeries for patients who require transfusions, hospital officials told ValleyCentral.

Just one pint of blood can save up to 3 people or 6 infants.

Blood banks can be found across the Valley and will accept patients 18 and older as long as they’re in good health and haven’t tested positive for covid in the past 10 days