HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows gave his thoughts on the UAW (United Auto Workers) Strike.

As of Sept. 15, thousands of workers from Ford, Stellantis, and GM walked away from their jobs in hopes of better pay. Fellows quotes John F. Kennedy, “My intention is to talk not of general principles, but of specific cases – to propose not partisan criticisms but what I hope will be constructive solutions,”

Fellows was asked if he had any constructive solutions. To begin with, Fellows was asked if unions should exist considering we live in a free-market society.

“Even Adam Smith, who has long been known as ‘the father of Capitalism’ recognized that employers would always try to depress wages to increase their profits: ‘It is not, however, difficult to foresee which of the two parties must, upon all ordinary occasions, have the advantage in the dispute, and force the other into a compliance with their terms.’ Given this, Smith might have seen the utility of workers banding together to negotiate wages, as individual workers would be at a significant disadvantage when negotiating with employers. Generally speaking, since I believe in the free market, the only time there should be government interference is in regulating monopolies and making sure price fixing does not occur, but I will say that unions have a place in our economy so they can protect workers,” said Fellows.

Next, if he thought the workers deserved a raise, to begin with.

“While there was very little inflation from January 2020 to March 2021, we saw inflation rise exponentially from March 2021 when it was at 2.6% all the way to 8.6% in May of 2022. Considering inflation was only 3.1% from 1990 – 2020, that puts the working class in great turmoil. The workers were right to demand more money, but to be honest I think a 22% raise is fair.”

What are other ways for workers to spread the profits?

He said, “One way is profit sharing. Profit-sharing strategies are established using set economic guidelines that determine the distribution of benefits between the company, acting as the primary entity, and the employee, in the role of a representative. For publicly traded firms, these methods often involve distributing shares to their employees. Profit-sharing often results in reduced tension and increased collaboration between employees and their employers.”

“Another way is gain sharing. There are three different types of gain sharing: The Scanlon Plan, The Rucker Plan, and the Improshare. Since autoworkers work in an assembly plant, I would recommend The Scanlon Plan which awards workers a share of the saved costs, often in the form of a single bonus. While it emphasizes boosting productivity, profit-sharing is geared towards elevating profitability.”

And finally, Fellow discussed whether the CEOs of these companies were getting paid too much.

“It is important to note that the CEOs of Volkswagen, Toyota, and Honda make on average $5.76 million while the CEOs of the Big Three make $24.93 million. The reason I think these CEOs at the Big Three make so much money is that the Board of Directors of these companies often get too cozy with the CEOs. I believe that the compensation of the Board of Directors at each publicly traded company should exceed the median pay of the worker. That way, there would be no conflict of interest. The average compensation for a board member at an S&P company is $300,000 and that is far too high.”

Fellows added, “Since tensions are running so high right now with this circumstance, I leave you with a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.”

“I must confess that I am not afraid of the word ‘tension.’ I have earnestly opposed violent tension, but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth. Just as Socrates felt that it was necessary to create a tension in the mind so that individuals could rise from the bondage of myths and half-truths to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal.”