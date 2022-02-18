HOUSTON — “In 1842 Henry Clay was the first person to describe somebody being a self-made man, but many people say Benjamin Franklin was the definition of a self-made man,” said author Thomas Fellows.

A self-made man basically means you do not come from wealth, you build it on your own. Although he’s had a lot of success, especially in the past ten months with his books, Thomas Fellows does not consider himself to be a self-made man.

“I came from the ninth wealthiest zip code in the nation, 30327 in Atlanta, Georgia. I grew up in Buckhead and went to the most elite private school in the south, got the chance to go to camp in the summer. I had a very stable family life growing up,” said Fellows. “I would say the thing that makes people most mad is when people who have come from great wealth and who have success pretend as they made it on their own.”

Fellows sites examples of this in politics such as Mitt Romney, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. All want to make it seem like they are self-made men, even though they all came from the upper 1%.

Fellow talks about his mentor Bill McDermott, the CEO of ServiceNow, who did not come from that 1%. He had an apartment growing up when his father worked at Con Edison, bought his first home.

“They’re very proud of that. Even though the home could flood and there were dead squirrels in the walls when they moved in. But he’s had great success. He’s worth nine figures today,” says Fellows.

A book that talks about the American Dream in detail is “The Great Gatsby” by Scott Fitzgerald. Jay Gatsby, of course, is considered new money, and the other characters in that book, like Tom Buchanan, are considered old money. It is really impressive when one can get into the upper 1% without being any 1%, to begin with,” says Fellows.

Fellows adds, “Even my grandfather on my mom’s side went to the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is a very elite private school. My mom, of course, went to Westminster. So I’ll be the first one to admit I may have had a home run in life, but I know I only started on third base. I started sliding home.”