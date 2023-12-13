HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows spoke of the importance of “being alone” to achieve success. Fellows explained how his mentors, Eric Motley, Bill McDermott, and Bill McGahan taught him that to achieve success, more often than not, one has to be alone.

“I’ve never met Eric Motley in person, but we’ve emailed quite often the past five and a half years. Additionally, reading his book ‘Madison Park: A Place of Hope’ did a more than adequate job of laying out the framework for me to achieve my goals and dreams. I did specifically notice how Motley may have come across as bookish and nerdy at times, but being that way is what led him to be the youngest appointee of the George W. Bush administration at the young age of 27. From there, he went on to work for the Aspen Institute for several years. I thought it was neat that Walter Isaacson wrote the foreword for his book; he is the author who wrote the Steve Jobs biography and most recently, the Elon Musk biography.”

Fellows also compared Motley to Bill McDermott, another of his mentors. “McDermott was very similar to Motley in that he separated himself from the pack at an early age. I learned this in his book, ‘Winners Dream: A Journey From Corner Store to Corner Office.’ At age 16, he traded in three part-time jobs to buy a deli, which he bought with a promissory note. During his college years, instead of partying, he worked at the deli because that was the only way he could afford college. Because he has been used to being independent, he has made bold moves throughout his career such as moving to Puerto Rico to lead a failing sales team or leaving SAP to join a company that was a tenth of the size.”

Another of Fellows’ mentors is Bill McGahan, “I met Bill during the spring of 2008. Meeting him that year was about the only good thing that happened during that season. I went from being one of the best golfers in the state in 2006 to a complete hacker just two years later. Anyway, we played at his course, Hawks Ridge, which is an hour north of Atlanta. Through the years, I began to understand that Hawks Ridge was made up of “new money” unlike the courses I was accustomed to playing with my friends such as Capital City Club, Piedmont Driving Club, or Cherokee Town & Country Club. Although I have to always pry the truth out of McGahan about how successful he has been, I can say he is one of the most successful Darden grads, the business school at The University of Virginia, ever to live. The coolest thing about McGahan is that he founded Georgia Works several years ago, which is a nonprofit that is dedicated to getting the homeless back to work. I attended a graduation ceremony several years ago and it was very touching.”

Fellows shared what quote he thought all of his mentors would agree on to represent “being alone” the best. It is a famous quote from Marriane Williamson that happens to be in two of his books:

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?’ Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.”