HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows said the symptoms of Bipolar Disorder are rough at times, but the hardest aspect of it is the negative stigma.

“Some people think you’re automatically crazy if you have Bipolar,” said Fellows. “I would say in romantic relationships, it’s certainly hard. I’ve had women literally stop talking to me once I revealed that I had bipolar disorder.”

Fellows said it feels disheartening when that happens. When he goes out on a date he has to decide when to tell her that he is Bipolar. At times he wants to want to get it out as soon as possible. But he also wants to wait so they can get to know him as a person and judge him for who you really are.

“With my male friends, the situation is not that bad. People still think you’re sort of crazy, but there are so many good things, you know, Bipolar disorder is often sometimes called the CEO’s disease. I just published my ninth book. I’m working on education reform I have a full-time job,” said Fellows.

“I’m very productive. I have a hypothermic personality which can lead to a lot of success if you can control it. It took me a few years to understand how to control it,” he added.

He says society needs to do a better job of ending the stigma of mental illness. It’s one thing if you have Bipolar and you’re not taking your medication because you’re a danger to yourself and to society. But if you’re taking your medication and especially you’re having success, you should not be discriminated against.

“I think the toughest thing is if you have a bodily illness, not discounting people with cancer or anything like that and you get over that, you’re a hero. I’ve gotten over my Bipolar Disorder and some people still consider me a freak. That just should not happen, especially in the United States, where we’re open to anyone,” he said.

Fellows says a lot of the time with Bipolar Disorder, if you’re taking your medication, you see more dealing with depression rather than mania. Luckily, he’s only been manic one time, and that was about 14 years ago. He encourages people to take their medication and stay on it.

“Once your body gets used to it you’ll be able to manage your symptoms. And you know, you’ll be more creative. A lot of people think the medicine dulls their creativity. But you’ll be thinking more clearly than you would have.”

“I’ve been very creative with my books and I’ve never missed a dose on purpose. So take your medication and get plenty of exercise.”

Fellows says he’s gotten better at managing the highs and lows. He’s done a better job of that through the years and tells those with Bipolar Disorder to know that everything is temporary. He says when you have bipolar your brain is almost like a supercomputer, you can do anything.

“I can make seemingly disparate connections that the average person can’t make, which makes my books fun to read,” he says.

“I would just focus on the positive aspects of Bipolar instead of on the negative and know that it can fuel you to do great things in life,” added Fellows.