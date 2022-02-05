HOUSTON — In his ninth book entitled “Input, Output: Our Final Product Comes From Our Initial Actions”, author Thomas Fellows says this book is about us.

Drawing inspiration from the Bible in reaping what we sow, he says in life it’s tough to keep going because this is life. We will eventually get out what we put in.

Fellows says writing this book was challenging just because of all the reading and research involved. One topic he discusses is Eustress versus Distress. Eustress, positive stress, excites you, energizes you, and motivates you. It increases your focus and performance. Distress, the negative stress, is unpleasant. It is beyond your coping capabilities and so forth.

His mentor Bill McDermott is very accessible and good at responding to e-mails. So when he goes to meetings and returns to his office and he has to look through a large number of emails. That would stress out a lot of people. But for McDermott that is Eustress. That is why he’s been so successful at Xerox, SAP, and ServiceNow.

Fellows adds he would not necessarily teach that because your mind has to think quickly. It’s akin to thinking, how fast George Washington thought when he was founding our country, Abraham Lincoln when dealing with the Civil War, or FDR dealing with the Great Depression.

“You have to be very quick with your mind to be able to think that fast. In my job in technology sales, I have to send 300 emails a day, 150 calls a day. And it’s definitely not easy, but I’m working on several big deals now with Fortune 500 companies,” says Fellows.

One example Fellows touches on is Frederick Douglass. What was interesting about Frederick Douglass is he knew his only way out was to learn how to read. He would go up to white boys in the neighborhood and give them bread and in exchange, they would teach him how to read.

“He wrote a very poignant letter to his former slave master and he basically said look at me now. You don’t treat me very well but look at me now. There are certain things that can propel you in life and get you out of the situation you’re going through now. But again, that’s what Frederick Douglass did at a young age,” said Fellows.

Fellows says he wrote the majority of this book in just 17 days. His first book took him seven to eight years to write and it used to be tough to come up with ideas, he said.

Fellows adds if you can trick yourself into thinking that you’re not having success, that’s how you can be truly successful. If you can do the mundane things very well, you have the potential to be very successful and change lives in the process.