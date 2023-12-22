HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows recently spoke on what qualities are needed in successful parents and what makes parents who are successful the happiest.

“If you look at politicians such as George H. W. Bush or Mike Huckabee, the most meaningful moment of their career was not when they were in the limelight, but when their children were in the limelight. As you know, Bush’s son became president in 2001 and Huckabee’s daughter became Arkansas governor in 2022.”

But what are the most important qualities to instill in a child for them to succeed?

According to Fellows, “By far, the most important quality for a child to learn is a strong sense of self-discipline and to seek criticism instead of getting defensive when receiving it. When I was going to a road race when I was nine or ten, I was complaining, and my mom said stop bi***ing. I realized she had a point and took it in stride.”

Fellows realized he grew the most in his childhood when he was in his twenties.

“It wasn’t when my parents encouraged me, it was when my parents challenged me. The most successful people prefer to be challenged rather than encouraged,” he said.