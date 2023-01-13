HOUSTON — As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, author Thomas Fellows discusses one of Dr. King’s quotes about service.

“Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

Fellows says the quote is so impactful because the book by David Brooks called “The Road to Character”, which Fellows uses in his own books, talks about the difference between Resume virtues and Eulogy virtues.

Resume virtues are those such as money, power, and status, while eulogy virtues are about making the world a better place. Too often Fellows says, in high school and college, we focus on resume virtues in college or high school. But focusing on eulogy virtues will get you far in the world if you use them correctly.

Fellows talks about the time he sold bottled water in his hometown of Atlanta. He was, and is, customer-obsessed. He would typically ice down the water ahead of time so they were nice and cold. He would sell them for $1 but purchase them for 25 cents at the local Kroger.

He would have catchy sayings such as “the night is hot but the water is not”. He remembers a time he ran out of ice and ran to the golf course which is probably about a 3.2-mile hike, just to keep the water cold.

According to Fellows, an important part of business is being customer obsessed, and sometimes giving the advantage to the other person works out well. When you serve the customer they will be coming back and are a lifetime value to that business.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott began his managerial career at the age of 24

Fellows adds it is rare when people go out of their way to serve. In the end, don’t expect to get anything back when you serve because people are usually in it for themselves. Fellows takes the approach of being someone’s number-one cheerleader and says that has worked well for him because people see him as an encouraging person.

He says you can’t be one unless you’re secure with yourself first.