HOUSTON — What made you want to talk about the topic of winning your company’s office pool today?



TF: Pretty simple, there’s some dough on the line, and, more importantly, bragging rights.

JM: Understood. But isn’t picking teams in the NCAA tournament pure luck?

TF: No, it’s not pure luck; although that is a common misconception

JM: Tell me more

TF: There’s something called regression to the mean. I learned it in a book called Thinking

Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman. I use that book in 5 of my first 9 books and plan to use

it in my 10th book, which will come out this summer. It was pure coincidence that I

happened to read the book because I was found it while browsing in a bookstore when I was

late for a flight. But, was it a coincidence because during a stretch of a few years I was often late

to flights. I was even six hours late to a flight once! The clerk sort of laughed when I

showed up and told her that. But, back to regression to the mean. In the book, Kahneman

writes that Success = talent + luck and Great success = a little more talent + a lot of luck

Kahneman uses golf as an example to explain regression to the mean. Suppose two golfers with the

same skill level play in a tournament one day. Par is 72. One scores a 66 and one scores a 77.

Kahneman explains that our gut reaction is to think that one player is much more talented than

the other, but we will see that is just not the case.

He then says “The golfer who did well on day 1 is likely to be successful on day 2 as well, but less

than on the first, because the unusual luck he probably enjoyed on day 1 is unlikely to hold.

Next, he then says, “the golfer who did poorly on day 1 will be below average on day 2, but will

improve, because his probable streak of bad luck is not likely to continue.”

Kahneman then explains that his students were always surprised to hear that the best-predicted

performance is more moderate, closer to the average than the evidence on which it is based (the

score on day one. Make sense?



JM: I guess, my brain is a bit fried though. Where’d you go to college again, Harvard, Yale?

TF: No. I had a 3.14, single major, at a college with an 84% acceptance rate.

JM: Interesting.

TF: So here’s the thing about regression to the mean… it can be taken way out of context, just like

anything can. A friend of mine who read the book took it way out of context. She’s in investment

banking. When you first think of investment banking, your first thought is that any investment

banker must be good at math. That’s probably true. But to get to the managing director level where you’re in a business development role and making $1 million to $3 million in a city like Houston or

Dallas or $3 million to $7 million in a city like New York, you need to possess good people skills,

charisma, and a likable personality.

This friend that I know possessed none of these. When we were talking about the book, she wrongly said that according to Kahneman and his book, it was blind luck that people had success in her profession.

There’s something in statistics called variance. This measures the variability from the average or

mean. This is why family and friends are so surprised that I am having success with books that are

academic and working on the largest scale government education reform since Thomas Jefferson

instituted public schooling. You would expect that level of production from someone who went to

Harvard, Stanford, or Yale, where the average ACT is 34, but the college that I went to has an

average ACT of 26. There’s also something in statistics called standard deviation. This is the measure

of the amount of variation of a set of values. Now, if you go to the bottom 25th percentile, the

average ACT of Samford is 23, and when you get to the upper 75 percentile, the average ACT is 29

With that being said, there would be even less deviation after those values on the lower end or

the positive end because of how standard deviation works. So, you’ll also have some 30s, a few

31’s, but once you get to 32 and beyond, it’s almost impossible to have a student at that level enter

Samford. So that’s why everybody is surprised. I’m clearly an outlier, which is a data point that

differs significantly from other observations. The bottom 25th percentile of Stanford, Harvard, and

Yale is 33, so that means that very few students have an ACT of lower than 32, even less have a 31,

and once you get down to 30, you would probably flunk out of those schools in your first semester.

So, I’m not just an outlier, but an extreme outlier.



JM: Understood. But what does this have to do with March Madness?

TF: Good question. Everything. We look at our picks in our brackets incorrectly. There are 353

teams in NCAA basketball. Only 20% of the teams make it into the tournament. So that’s 70

teams. This means that all of these teams for the most part are really good. Well, maybe not all of

them, but about 90% of them, well, just to be conservative, we’ll go with 75% of them. So that

means that seeds that are 9, 10, 11, and 12, are actually more dangerous than you think. Same with

5, 6, 7, 8 seeds.



JM: Understood, but your goal is to pick the winning team isn’t it, so should you pick the higher

seeds?



TF: That’s what people don’t understand. We think picking an upset is riskier, and it is, but not to

the level we think it is. I’m in the 99% with my bracket in the country on ESPN. I picked a 2, 5, 8,

and 10 seed for my Final Four.

UNC is the 8 seed and I have them in the championship game. I might already have my office pool one with that pick because no one else picked them to go to the championship game, let alone the Final Four, Elite Eight, or even Sweet Sixteen.

If you pick an 8 seed to go far and they do, you get rewarded. If UNC wins the whole tournament, I will be in the 99%

To quote a classmate of mine at Westminster, Pratibha Anand, “Being contrarian isn’t hard – anyone can say the opposite of what most people believe. But being contrarian and right is extremely difficult. Those who can both go against the crowd and be correct achieve outsized rewards. This is called Advantageous Divergence and it’s a mental model for thinking through ideas.”