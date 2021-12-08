Author discusses Critical Race Theory

HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows shares his view on Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Fellows said, “Critical Race Theory, I really think the issue of race and so forth has supposedly, according to my babysitter for about 30 years ago, intrigued me since age four. I grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. It is a very interesting place to grow up because it’s, you know, it’s pretty similar to New York. There’s a lot of commerce. There’s a lot of people, around 7 million. I grew up looking up to my dad a lot, and he taught us that everybody was made in God’s image.”

“I spent a lot of time at school, obviously, and there was a guy named Sue Diamond who encouraged us to think the same thing that everybody was made in God’s image. When I went to Alabama, when I moved to Samford University in Alabama, I realized that everybody didn’t have that same way of thinking, which was certainly different for me. So in terms of race, I mean, depending on where you are and where you grew up, you’re going to think differently about it. And I and I want to make that clear in terms of critical race theory.”

“So this is, you know, come into play strongly, really in the last several months or a year or so. There was an election in Virginia recently where Glenn Youngkin accused the Democrats who were in charge of the education system of critical race theory.”

“What was happening in Virginia was some school systems were teaching children who were white that they were evil just because they’re white. That I don’t agree with, because it goes against what Martin Luther King Jr. said when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

“Today we have to teach the ugly history of slavery and there are a few books that you can teach in English classes today.”

“One is “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe. It’s an excellent book. It’s often compared with “Heart of Darkness”. Achebe was actually critical of Heart of Darkness, claiming it was racist, but both books talk about how bad colonialism was for the African people in many respects.”

“At one point, “In Things Fall Apart” for the main character, Okonkwo, who is a hero for their people, goes over with some white men. They think they’re just meeting the white men, but they treat them very poorly and shave the hair from their heads and so forth. So in America, do we have to talk about what happened with slavery? The answer is yes. Slavery was extremely evil. It was extremely wrong, and we have to talk about slavery.”

“In politics and so forth, is there institutional racism in the United States? I think to a certain extent, definitely, yes. And you can fact-check me on this, but if a white child gets abducted and a black child gets abducted, there’s going to be a lot more media coverage on that white child. And that’s even CNN, you know, which is considered a fairly liberal network.”

“You know, because you’ve got to call out slavery for being wrong, but then you’ve got to ask the question, has it affected African-Americans today, slavery happening, and the answer is obviously yes. When the subject comes up, is there white privilege? Well, statistically speaking, there is white privilege. And again, I say, statistically speaking, it doesn’t mean that it always happens.”

“If you are born white, you have a greater chance at getting into a good school system or going to private school than if you’re black. Now, this doesn’t always happen. You know, there are plenty of African-American people who go to good schools and go to good private schools.”

“But by and large, statistically speaking, if you’re white, you have a better chance at getting into one of these schools and an education is everything. I think this Every Advantage Plan could be very beneficial to African-Americans.”

“There have been studies shown where standardized testing, actually hurts African-Americans. So when education is the biggest point of so-called institutional racism that occurs today, should we discuss current events?”

“In politics classes and US history and English, I think to an extent we should be able to discuss current events. I know there’s a lot of teachers that are wary now that the critical race theory has been signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.”

“They’re worried about losing their job if they do talk about current events and race comes to the forefront because race is a certain part of current events. But it’s really the education and learning history, learning English, learning, math, learning science. That’s the most important thing these students can do.”

“But talking about current events in a format and making arguments and learning terms such as ad nauseum and ad hominem and non sequitur, that’s important. You can’t call somebody evil, just because they’re white, but at the same point, you got to talk about what happens if that makes any sense.

“What was the cause of the Civil War? It was not states’ rights because the states’ rights were to secede in the first place. A lot of people wanted to extend slavery to new territories. Now, an interesting fact is that by the end of the Civil War, Robert E Lee actually wanted to enlist slaves to fight for the South and if they wanted, in exchange for fighting for the South, they [the Confederacy] would give them their freedom. A lot of people disagreed strongly with this because it pretty much did away with the reason for fighting in the first place because they were fighting for slavery.”