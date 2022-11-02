HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows discusses being accessible to those around you and some notable historical figures who were just that.

Good afternoon Thomas, what did you want to talk about today?

TF: I wanted to talk about how being accessible can lead you to having success.

JM: Wait just a minute: I thought that only weak people were accessible, Thomas?

TF: No, Jesse, it turns out that the most successful and powerful people were very accessible.

JM: Prove it. I don’t believe you.

TF: Okay, ever heard of Abraham Lincoln, FDR, Jesus, or Bill McDermott?

JM: Yes, of course, Thomas. Is Bill McDermott the CEO who wears the shades?

TF: Yes, that’s him.

JM: So, go ahead; tell me how all those people were accessible.

TF. Okay, first let’s start with FDR. He was famous for his fireside chats. Through them, he was able to engage with the American people and be “one of them” as Lumeng Yu writes in her article: “FDR: The Great Communicator.” Also, no president held more press conferences than FDR, especially Joe Biden.

JM: Wow, I wasn’t aware of that. What about Abraham Lincoln?

TF: Before commenting on Abraham Lincoln, I must ask, have you heard of John C. Fremont?

JM: No, I haven’t. Should have I?

TF: Well, you would have possibly would have heard of him had he been more accessible, but because he wasn’t, Lincoln removed him from command in 1861. When speaking of Fremont, he said that “his cardinal mistake is that he isolates himself, and allows nobody to see him, and by which he does not know what is going on in the very matter he is dealing with.”

JM: Yikes, poor guy.

TF. Indeed. You should know that Lincoln also spent more time away from the White House more than any other President. He also had an open-door policy and often his aides would have to shoo people away from meeting with him, but he would meet with them instead because he wanted a pulse on the American people.

JM. Wow, impressive, and aren’t FDR and Lincoln rated two of the most successful presidents of all time?

TF: Yes. Those two and George Washington are consistently in the top 3.

JM: So how was Jesus accessible? Considering he came down in human form as God, shouldn’t he have been too important for most people?

TF: Jesus didn’t think so. In fact, when many people thought that it was unnecessary to meet with children, he said we must become like children.

JM: Wow, that’s impressive. That showed some humility, didn’t it?

TF: Indeed Jesse, indeed.

JM: So, what about Bill McDermott? Don’t leadership symposiums teach that CEOs are too busy for people?

TF: They do, Jesse, but Bill McDermott must have been too busy trying to help his account executives to close a deal to attend. Bill McDermott takes pride in being accessible. Proof of this is that anyone can connect on LinkedIn, which is notable because most CEOs with their degree, can only follow them. That’s actually how I got in touch with him in the first place. I sent him a cold email telling him that he should check his LinkedIn messages. I wanted to work for SAP. To my delight, he responded and got me in touch with recruiters.

JM: Wow! How many employees did he have at the time? Did you get the job?

TF: They had 75,000 employees. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the job, but we still kept in touch, and he was the second one to review my first book on Amazon.

JM: Wow, seems like my kind of guy, seems like he should be called Chief Encouragement Officer rather than Chief Executive Officer.

TF: I agree!

JM: Is there a quote you have in mind that sums up how being accessible can lead to success?

TF: Most people think once you’ve “made it” you’re longer accessible when in fact the opposite is true: you’ve actually “made it” when you are in fact accessible.