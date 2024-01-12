HOUSTON — Author Thomas Fellows talked about the significance of a poignant Martin Luther King Jr. quote.

He said, “Time is not neutral; it can be used either constructively or destructively.”

Fellows went on to say that the most successful people think of outside-the-box ideas to use their time.

Here is what Fellow meant, “In high school, rather than socializing with my classmates I took the time and effort to go to tutorials. By doing this, I showed the teachers that I cared and as a result, they gave me better grades. I did this in college as well. Although my GPA was a 2.4, my transcript read 3.14 because I convinced my teachers to give me better grades.”

Fellows seems like he knows the workplace well. I asked him what he did differently than other students in class. “I did a much better job of networking with the person who spoke to the class. It’s about working smarter, not harder. Making a connection face to face could be more important than studying an extra 20 hours for some class.”

Lastly, Fellows talked about how you can use your time to encourage others.

“In a few interviews he has done on TV, I have listened to my mentor Bill McDermott make the point that now more than ever you encourage people because of technology. I’ve seen Bill comment on LinkedIn posts of others and I try to use social media in the same way he does. Now, with ChatGPT, I can write a letter in three or four minutes instead of it taking 20.”