BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Gerry Martinez has led the pack on both sides of the floor for St. Joseph boys basketball all year, earning him Athlete of the Week honors.

The senior averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.0 steals per game for the Bloodhounds. St. Joseph finished 2nd in TAPPS 5A-District 4, going 9-3.

The Bloodhounds have been undersized compared to their opponents, but their hustle and heart is something no team can take away.

“We have the biggest heart,” said Sammy Lucio, St. Joseph Boys Head Coach. “They’re going to give it everything they’ve got, and at the end of the day, I’ll be a happy coach no matter what happens.”

St. Joseph finished the regular season 21-7 overall.

Martinez’s scoring a big catalyst to the Bloodhounds’ success, but Martinez made sure to improve all aspects of his game. One being his defensive effort.

“It was weird because I used to get made fun of for not playing defense by my parents,” said Gerry Martinez, senior guard. “They would call me the airplane because they’d think I’d be flying around, but I know now that if you play defense, you’re going to win the game.”

Leadership has been another aspect of Martinez’s game that has grown during his senior year. St. Joseph lost four seniors from last season’s squad.

However, Martinez is one of five seniors on the team. Prior to arriving at St. Joseph, Martinez embraced a similar role at Los Fresnos as a sophomore.

Like all guards, Martinez takes control once he steps onto the floor.

“In the huddles, he’s been another coach,” said Lucio. “On the court, he’s very vocal with the guys, trying to motivate them, talking about what’s going on on the court, what they need to fix.”

Athletes are known to be superstitious prior to their games. Martinez fits that mold.

He said shoes and what he eats before the game are his two biggest superstitions.

One thing Martinez has never been worried about on gameday: his team’s bond.

“Our chemistry this year is super good,” said Martinez. “That’s what makes us really good, I feel like. Even though we’re undersized, we know how to play with each other.”

The Bloodhounds finished 21-8 after a first-round loss to Second Baptist (Houston).